Extension Homemakers clubs are partners with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture – Extension. The clubs are educational and community service organizations located in 75 Arkansas Counties. Their mission is to empower individuals and help families improve their quality of life.
EH clubs use the latest research-based information to teach nutrition, food safety, health, money management, marriage, parenting and child development. The clubs also include a group of leaders who enhance local community life through service projects and outreach.
Clubs meet where it is convenient for the members, including at club buildings, community buildings and homes.
Extension Homemakers Clubs in Van Buren County are Alread, Chimes, Clinton, Damascus, Davis Special, Formosa, Highway 110, and Quilty Pleasures.
Learn more about Extension Homemakers clubs by visiting www.arkextensionhomemakers.org.
Extension Homemakers clubs and the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offer programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, marital or veteran status or any other legally protected status and are affirmative action/equal opportunity employers.
Van Buren County is home to 8 EH clubs. To learn the location of the nearest club, how to join or how to form a new club, call 501-745-7117.
