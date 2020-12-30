LITTLE ROCK — Normally, Santa visits patients at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences this time of year to personally deliver blankets donated by Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council clubs and other volunteers throughout the state. Santa could not visit due to the social distancing requirements, but Extension Homemakers still provided plenty of blankets for people spending the holidays in the hospital.
Extension Homemakers in Cleburne, Craighead, Crawford, Jackson, Jefferson, Hot Spring and Van Buren counties donated 342 blankets, helping the UAMS Auxiliary meet its goal of collecting 400 blankets for patients.
“The Extension Homemakers’ donations pushed us well over our goal,” UAMS Volunteer coordinator Marcia Dunbar said. “This has been an incredible outpouring of support and love.”
UAMS will distribute the blankets to assault victims in the Emergency Department, to patients in the Cancer Infusion Clinics, and to patients being discharged, Dunbar said.
“Donating nice warm blankets is our way to show love and support to these patients the best way we know how,” said Misty Cheshier, president of the Pleasant Grove EHC club in Craighead, which donated 50 blankets.
The service project was particularly special for the club because one of its members is being treated for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
“When cancer hits close to home, it makes you realize just how precious life is,” Cheshier said. “She is beating it and almost finished with her treatments. To us, it is a testament to the fact that cancer can be beat.
“With technology and medicine, as well as the power of prayer, love and support from family and friends, we can get through the tough times,” Cheshier said. “We hope that these blankets will help these recipients know that we care about them and will fight hard to beat cancer.”
Two clubs in Jefferson County donated 69 blankets, which were delivered to UAMS by Sarah Payton, president of the Willing Workers of White Hall Club. For that club, the blanket drive has become an annual service project.
“We have ladies who buy blankets throughout the year just for this project or they donate money to buy,” Payton said.
Participating counties and their donations include:
Cleburne County – 32
Crawford County – River Bells EHC, 35
Craighead County – Pleasant Grove Club, 50
Cooperative Extension State Office in Little Rock, 60
Hot Spring County – 25
Jackson County – 30
Jefferson County – Willing Workers of White Hall and Heart-N-Hands clubs, 69
Prairie County – Biscoe EHC – 12
Van Buren County – 27
White County – 2
The Arkansas Extension Homemakers work with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service to improve quality of life through continuing education, leadership development, and community service. With 3,700 members and 320 Extension Homemaker Clubs throughout the state, AEHC is one of the largest volunteer groups in the state.
Blankets are just one of the many service projects AEHC members do throughout the year. They also are leading a statewide food drive to assist Arkansas families with food insecurity, and they organize projects to benefit their respective communities. Members volunteered more than 446,000 hours last year.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.
