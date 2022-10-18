The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its third annual Fairfield Bay Scarecrow Contest.
Winners include:
Most Whimsical Scarecrow and Business People’s Choice Award, Fairfield Bay Library.
Fall Favorite and People’s Choice Award winners for an Individual, Linda Gaffney and Beth Tucker.
Most Athletic and the Judges Choice Award, Marcy Lindsey and Cynthia Lacken.
Prettiest, The Yellow Door Salon.
Most Handsome, The Journey Center.
Most Ghastly, The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
Most Traditional, Birdsong Gardens.
Funniest, Fairfield Bay Resort.
Cutest, The Hart Center.
Most Creative, Nichols Realty Express.
Most Joyful, Bay Nutrition.
Most Humorous, Eagle Bank.
Most Original Design, Crafters.
Most Beautiful, Fairfield Bay Parks and Recreation.
Most Patriotic, Cynthia Bartholomew.
Best Family Grouping, Cobblestone Inn and Suites.
“Thank you to Eagle Bank for sponsoring this event,” Chamber officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.