The following are the winners of the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Tour of Lights competition:
Ruth Krotz – Country Club Ridge/Woodlawn People’s Choice in the Street Category.
Ernest Campbell – Fair Oaks Dr./Candy Cane Lane Judge’s Choice in the Street Category.
Flowers on the Bay – People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice in the Business Category
Vicki Carpenter of 337 Grand Isle Drive – Judge’s Choice in the Individual Category. (Photo not included.)
Natividad Ridout of 109 Short Haven – People’s Choice in the Individual Category.
Thanks to Nestlehut Insurance and Hickory Hill BBQ for sponsoring the prizes for the competition.
