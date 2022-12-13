On Sunday, the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church choir under the direction of Music Director Bro. Randy Sikes performed its 2022 Christmas Cantata titled “His Name Is Jesus.”
The congregation and numerous visitors enjoyed an inspiring evening of Christmas music including a soaring solo by Willena Herman.
Following a short message from Pastor Bro. Gene Tanner, there was a reception in the Fellowship Hall with a wide variety of cookies and sweet treats prepared by church members.
