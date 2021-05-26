The Frugal Fixer
Anthony D’Angelo once said, “Be a fixer, not just a fixture.” John Heavner says, “Retirement was fun for about six months but I don’t like to just sit around.” John doesn’t want to be just a fixture around the house, he’s a fixer.
John and his new bride, Anita, moved to the Bay in July of 2020. He is a retired music teacher and played in a military band with the National Guard. He came to Fairfield Bay to look at a boat at Eden Island. They were really just looking for the boat but upon greater reflection realized just how beautiful the area was and decided they would move here. John has a parent that lives close by and it is nice to be closer to his family as well.
When John is not working on refurbishing his home he is busy repairing smartphones or tablets. He specializes in iPhone/Samsung repair; most devices will be back in your hand in an hour or less! His business is a Mobil business service, he can come to you and repair your device on the spot if need be. His business is TechDocs, 888-44-FIXME (888-443-4963), admin@techdocs.pro.
John likes to be of service to people. “I’m a natural geek, I think a lot of musicians are. I think those two things often go together. We have to pay attention to detail so as a part of being a musician it lends itself to this sort of thing. One year I refurbished laptops to make a little extra money and supplement my income as a teacher. I’d buy up computers and fix them. I have a background in tech repair. Although I could do that I thought this type of service was needed more.” John checked around in the area and found that this type of repair was really needed in the area so he services Fairfield Bay, Clinton, and surrounding areas.
It’s a good way for John to meet new people and satisfy his need to help others. It’s a natural fit. “To do this kind of work requires a great deal of organization. Some of the screws I work with are as small as two grains of sand. I have to use magnifying glasses, and I have to be very careful when working on the phones.” John is a very organized and detail-oriented individual and he really enjoys the work he does.
When I asked John how did you learn to do this type of repair work? He replied, “I took a course from a fellow in New York City. I then bought up a dozen phones and repaired them and got them working. It’s not something that you can take a formal course on and know everything right off the bat. I have to learn every day. Samsung has had over thirty new models hit the market since 2015. Studying is something I do a lot. There is always something new to learn. I know people that will go out and get the new iPhone as soon as it comes out. I have an older phone that works for me. I’m a frugal person. If my phone is serving me well I don’t need to replace it. You can fix your phone, I can help you, you don’t always have to buy a new one. I can save you money.” John encourages people to please talk to him first before they go to the expense of a new phone. “ I know people, one lady in particular, who was sold a gigantic storage plan that she didn’t need. She didn’t know any better.” John was able to get her money refunded and fix her phone.
“IPhones are my favorite devices to work on and I also work on Samsung phones. Samsung phone parts are more expensive and flip phones are just expendable and usually not worth working on, it’s better to replace those.” Good advice from John, “ Two very important things to remember, 1. make sure your data is backed up, to a cloud. 2. make sure you have a good phone protector, a good case. A thirty-dollar case can save you 800.00.”
You can find more information about John and TechDocs on his Facebook page. To the Fixer and his lovely wife, welcome to the Bay!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.