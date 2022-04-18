Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Broadway on the Bay: Saturday, June 11 (DATE CHANGE), 5:30 – 8 p.m. Join us in celebrating our businesses at Broadway in the Bay at the Lions Club Building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. All 2021 Chamber members will be recognized. A special award presentation for our 2021 Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Non-Profit Organization of the Year will be presented that night. We will have a special photo opportunity for you so come dressed to impress! It’s a red carpet event! Your meal is being catered by Mulligans. Your ticket price is $30.00 a person or $55 for a couple. Your admission includes your meal, beverages, entertainment brought to by Our Towne Productions, and a surprise keepsake. Make your reservations by calling 501-884-3324 or emailing your reservation request to ffbdirector@gmail.com. Tickets can then be picked up at the Chamber during our regular business hours, Tuesdays 9 – noon and Wednesday – Saturday 9 – 2. After April 14th the Chamber will be at our new location in the Towne Center, 115 Village Place, Suite D.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: 2 p.m. April 25 at City Hall.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: 8 a.m. April 27 at the City offices.
Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Board meeting: 5:30 p.m. April 27 at its new location, 115 Village Place, Suite D.
Hope Fore Kids Golf Tournament: 8 a.m. April 30 at Indian Hills Golf Resort. The Children’s Advocacy Alliance is hosting an inaugural Hope Fore Kids Golf Tournament in Fairfield Bay to raise funds and awareness. The Children’s Advocacy Alliance oversees both the Central Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center and the Central Arkansas CASA. The two programs work side by side to provide coordinated guidance, treatment, and support for child victims of abuse and neglect, from the initial investigation of abuse to their placement in a safe, permanent home. The Central Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) coordinates investigative and treatment efforts involving law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, medical examinations, and mental health services. These services are coordinated through a community-based facility to protect children from further trauma and to provide them with a foundation for healing from their abuse. Central Arkansas CASA (court-appointed special advocates) recruits and trains local advocates to stand up for abused and neglected children represent their best interests in court. and help them find safe permanent homes. Together, these programs protect children from further harm and restore hope to their lives. We hope you will consider participating in our golf tournament. We would love for you to tour our child advocacy center in Clinton if you haven’t had the opportunity. If you have any questions or need additional information, please feel free to reach out to me at tfletcher@hopeandjustice.org or by cell at 501-269-1198.
Cupcakes and Characters: 10 a.m. to noon, May 28, Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive in Fairfield Bay; free event and open to the public. Come enjoy a cupcake, a water, and have your picture taken with as many characters as you would like. After pictures enjoy a free swim at the Hart Centers pool from noon to 2 p.m. This is a Donation only event. Donations will go towards projects at Shirley Elementary, Westside Elementary, Clinton Elementary, the Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League, The Van Buren County Literacy Council, We Love VBC, the Fairfield Bay Library, and the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
