City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at the City offices.
Madrigal Feast: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Conference Center. Musical by Batesville Southside High School Choir, $40 advance. After Dec. 1 $50 per person.
Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 Start at the Senior Center parking lot, proceed past Cobblestone, go through the Towne Center, and back to the Senior Center. We will have prizes for best decorated in the following categories: Best Automobile/vehicle, Best Float or Boat on a trailer, Best UTV or golf car, Best Other-get creative-tractor. If you have wheels and are willing to decorate and participate, we want you in our parade! 1st-2nd-3rd Prizes in each category! The Fairfield Bay Resort will be sponsoring the parade. Please contact David Byard or Shelley Dent for more information or details. Email David.Byard@ffbresort.com, text or phone 901-870-1115, or through instant messenger. You can contact Shelley Dent at Email, srdent57188@aol.com, text or phone 501-680-0087. Bring the kids, grandkids, yourself, parents, neighbors.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at City Hall.
Shine Under the Western Skies New Years’ Eve Party: 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. at the Conference Center. Featuring Rewind Band. Get your Western Glitz on! Sparkle & Shine for the Costume Contest. Heavy Hors D’oeuvres, Complimentary Midnight Toast. Tickets $40 Advance. $45 at the door. New Year’s Eve Package – $169 includes 2 tickets to the New Year’s Eve Party & a one-night stay at Cobblestone Inn & Suites. $179 at the door.
