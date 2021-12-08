The 2021 Tour of Lights Dec. 3-11: Ballots and a list of all participating businesses and residential homes for Peoples Choice will be available beginning Dec. 3 at the Light up the Bay event. Judging for the Tour of Lights will be completed by 2 p.m. Dec. 10 with the winners being announced the following day.
The Festival of Trees: begins Dec. 4 at the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Come see the beautiful display of Christmas trees, it’s a sure way to get in the holiday spirit. . We will be open from 9 a.m. – noon that day, Sunday, Dec. 5 noon – 6 p.m., Monday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m., Tuesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Trees that were won at the auction can be picked up on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. but must remain up during the Festival of Trees. Thank you. We have a dozen trees for auction of varying sizes, colors, and themes. Save yourself the hassle and bid on one of these beautiful trees!
Sorority Christmas Party: 1 – 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Chamber/Visitor Center.
EMS Christmas Party: 5 – 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Chamber/Visitor Center.
Deadlines: Deadline Tour of Lights Peoples Choice ballots, Deadline Festival of Trees, Peoples Choice ballots, and Deadline to bid on a tree will be Friday, Dec. 10. Please have your ballots/bids turned into the Chamber no later than 2 p.m.
Fairfield Bay Yacht Club Christmas Party: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Little Red Restaurant. Tickets are available now. Your choice of meals is chicken Marcela, lasagna, or seafood pasta for $16. Water and tea will be available. Drinks are on you. We will have a cake for dessert. We are asking Max Nigh, who was one of the originators of the Yacht Club to attend. Hopefully, he will be able to attend. Contact will be made of past Commodores inviting them to our Christmas party. Drinks from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Please list your choice of meal. Note: Checks can be made out to Fairfield Bay Yacht Club and sent to P.O. Box 1566, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088.
Ozark Health Foundations Annual Christmas Gala: will be held at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center on 6 p.m. Dec. 11. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Foundation at 501-745-9714.
City Council meeting: 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the City Offices.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at the City offices.
Madrigal Feast: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Conference Center. Musical by Batesville Southside High School Choir, $40 advance. After Dec. 1 $50 per person.
Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 Start at the Senior Center parking lot, proceed past Cobblestone, go through the Towne Center, and back to the Senior Center. We will have prizes for best decorated in the following categories: Best Automobile/vehicle, Best Float or Boat on a trailer, Best UTV or golf car, Best Other-get creative-tractor. If you have wheels and are willing to decorate and participate, we want you in our parade! 1st-2nd-3rd Prizes in each category! The Fairfield Bay Resort will be sponsoring the parade. Please contact David Byard or Shelley Dent for more information or details. Email David.Byard@ffbresort.com, text or phone 901-870-1115, or through instant messenger. You can contact Shelley Dent at Email, srdent57188@aol.com, text or phone 501-680-0087. Bring the kids, grandkids, yourself, parents, neighbors.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at City Hall.
Shine Under the Western Skies New Years’ Eve Party: 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. at the Conference Center. Featuring Rewind Band. Get your Western Glitz on! Sparkle & Shine for the Costume Contest. Heavy Hors D’oeuvres, Complimentary Midnight Toast. Tickets $40 Advance. $45 at the door. New Year’s Eve Package – $169 includes 2 tickets to the New Year’s Eve Party & a one-night stay at Cobblestone Inn & Suites. $179 at the door.
