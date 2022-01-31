The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Membership Drive has begun: Welcome to our new businesses and welcome back to our pre-existing businesses. We are looking forward to a great year moving Fairfield Bay Forward! We Believe in you, We Believe in the Bay!
Fairfield Bay Conference Centers presents the Tree Frogs as part of their Winter Concert Series, 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Conference Center. Tickets for this event can be picked up at the Conference Center or call 501-884-4202 to reserve your tickets. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Art Walk with Wine, Cheese, & Chocolate Fundraiser 2-5 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. This event is Co-sponsored by the NCAAL and WWAP. There will be over 75 pieces of art available to purchase by local artists and assorted chocolate goodies. No entry fee - $5 minimum for chocolate goodies, buy some to enjoy at the event and some to take home. Donations for wine and cheese appreciate. Proceeds from this event will go to benefit Art Education and Local Community Service Projects.
