The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Membership Drive has begun: Welcome to our new businesses and welcome back to our pre-existing businesses. We are looking forward to a great year moving Fairfield Bay Forward! We Believe in you, We Believe in the Bay!
New Resident Breakfast: 8:30 – 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. New Residents are invited to attend one of four annual New Resident Breakfasts. Meet your Chamber representatives, business owners in our community, and other residents at this free event. If you have not received a new resident bag we will have them available to you at these events. Bring the family! Welcome to Fairfield Bay, we’re glad you’re here! If you could give us a call to let us know how many to expect in your party we’d appreciate that. This event is sponsored, in part, by Nestlehut Insurance. If you are a Chamber member and would like to have a booth at this event please email us at ffbdirector @gmail.com, or call 501-884-3324 to reserve a table. There is no cost for a booth if you are a member in good standing, all other booths will be $20. Space is limited so reserve your booth soon.
