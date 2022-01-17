The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Membership Drive has begun: Welcome to our new businesses and welcome back to our pre-existing businesses. We are looking forward to a great year moving Fairfield Bay Forward! We Believe in you, We Believe in the Bay!
Bailey Photography: will be at the Chamber taking professional headshots for anyone wanting theirs done on 9:30 a.m. – noon Jan. 19 and Jan 27 1-3 p.m. Please contact her directly at 580-471-9316 to make an appointment. January is the Chambers membership renewal month. Renew or sign up to be a member of the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and receive your headshots for only $60 a person, a 50 percent savings.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: 8 a.m Jan. 19 at the City offices.
Our Towne Productions presents “Always a Bridesmaid” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy: to be held at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center 7 p.m. Jan. 21, 22, and 29 and again 1 p.m. Jan. 30. Tickets are $25 a person and include a themed dessert and coffee/tea. Tickets may be purchased at the Conference Center in person or via phone, 501-884-4202.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at City Hall.
Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27th at the Chamber building.
