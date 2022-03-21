City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: March 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at the City offices.
The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce: is kicking off the tourist season by sponsoring an Outdoor Expo March 26 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the VFW 2531 Hwy 330. We are looking for participants. If you have a business that promotes outdoor experiences (boating, UTV/ATV rentals or sales, Hiking, biking, zip-lining, etc.), a place for Visitors and Guests to stay including short-term rentals or have a boat, UTV/ATV for sale contact the chamber about renting a booth for this event. Booths will be limited but we will have space outside and inside for your display. Booth space is based on a first come first serve basis and is only $20 a space. This event will be open to the public and free of charge to visit. The VFW Auxiliary and the Chamber will have food items and refreshments available. What a fun way to kick off the season!
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: March 28 beginning at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
Fairfield Bay Area Resort and Community Member Meeting: March 30 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fireside room, Little Red Restaurant.
Winter Concert Series continues with Tom Bryant back at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center with his Acoustic Performance on April 9. Opening for Tom Bryant will be our own Greg and Kay beginning at 7 p.m. This will be a true acoustic performance and very lively! Tickets are $20.
