Fairfield Bay Area Resort and Community Member Meeting: March 30 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fireside room, Little Red Restaurant.
Winter Concert Series: continues with Tom Bryant back at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center with his Acoustic Performance on April 9. Opening for Tom Bryant will be our own Greg and Kay beginning at 7 p.m. This will be a true acoustic performance and very lively! Tickets are $20.
The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce: invites you to join us at our new location in the Towne Center, 115 Village Place, Suite D. We will have a ribbon-cutting, refreshments, fellowship and we are bringing back the Associate membership option. Come help us celebrate 1 p.m. April 16. This event is free and open to the public.
