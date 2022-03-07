The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Membership Drive has begun: Welcome to our new businesses and welcome back to our pre-existing businesses. We are looking forward to a great year moving Fairfield Bay Forward! We Believe in you, We Believe in the Bay!
Women with a Purpose meet at the Little Red Restaurant: on the second Tuesday of every month beginning at 5 p.m. Bring a friend! They will be meeting on Tuesday, March 8.
Fairfield Bay Conference Center Winter Concert Series: Stardust Big Band will be performing on Saturday, March 12 beginning at 7 pm at the Conference Center. Tickets are $20 each in advance, $25 at the door.
City Council meeting: March 14, at the City Offices at 7 p.m.
Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce New Resident Welcome Breakfast: Saturday, March 19 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. New Residents are invited to attend one of four annual New Resident Breakfasts. Meet your Chamber representatives, business owners in our community, and other residents at this free event. If you have not received a new resident bag we will have them available to you at these events. Bring the family! Welcome to Fairfield Bay, we’re glad you’re here!
Fairfield Bay Yacht Club: March 19 is our Membership Drive at the Marina from 3 to 6 p.m. Membership is only $20 per person this year. The FBYC will furnish Beer, wine, and a meat/cheese platter. Come join us as we have many events planned for the year. Contact Gregory at 501-654-4337 for more information.
The Fairfield Bay Conference Center: Winter Concert Series presents Beyond the Pale from Garland, Texas will perform their exhilarating Celtic and Americana Music at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center on March 19. This will continue the traditional celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Encore will be open for green libations in addition to other offerings. Opening at 7 p.m. will be the Rockefeller quartet from the Little Rock Symphony. Beyond the Pale will entertain from 8-10 p.m.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: March 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at the City offices.
The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce: is kicking off the tourist season by sponsoring an Outdoor Expo March 26 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the VFW 2531 Hwy 330. We are looking for participants. If you have a business that promotes outdoor experiences (boating, UTV/ATV rentals or sales, Hiking, biking, zip-lining, etc.), a place for Visitors and Guests to stay including short-term rentals or have a boat, UTV/ATV for sale contact the chamber about renting a booth for this event. Booths will be limited but we will have space outside and inside for your display. Booth space is based on a first come first serve basis and is only $20 a space. This event will be open to the public and free of charge to visit. The VFW Auxiliary and the Chamber will have food items and refreshments available. What a fun way to kick off the season!
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: March 28 beginning at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
Fairfield Bay Area Resort and Community Member Meeting: March 30th beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fireside room, Little Red Restaurant.
