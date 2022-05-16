Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League Golf Tournament: to benefit the FFB Animal Shelter will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Indian Hills Golf Resort. 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shotgun start. Sign up at Indian Hills Golf Pro Shop.
New Resident Breakfast: Saturday, May 21 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. at the Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Your breakfast is being brought to you by the Beta Sigma Phi XI Gamma Kappa Chapter Sorority. New Residents are invited to attend one of four annual New Resident Breakfasts. Meet your Chamber representatives, business owners in our community, and other residents at this free event. If you have not received a new resident bag we will have them available to you at these events. Bring the family! Welcome to Fairfield Bay, we’re glad you’re here! Note: If you are a Chamber member and would like to have a booth at this event please email us at ffbdirector@gmail.com, or call 501-884-3324 to reserve a table.
2nd Annual Pick a Plant Party at Tea, Tyme & Tiques: 120 Village Place, Suite J in the Towne Center on Saturday, May 21 from noon ‘til 3 p.m. Bring a plant (don’t spend more than $10). Suggestion: Buy from Mike’s Nursery…keep it in the Bay! Lunch will be at noon and then we’ll have fun swapping plants. Someone will go home with your plant and you will go home with someone else’s plant. The best part of the party is that you may meet new people and develop a new friend or two, or three…
Arkansas Craft School Annual Golf Tournament: This year’s golf fundraiser will be held at Indian Hills Golf Course, Fairfield Bay on Saturday, May 21. The event will begin with a buffet breakfast from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. with 18 foursomes teeing off at 9 am. During play, the golfers will participate in four hole-in-one contests, a closest to the pin contest, and the longest drive contest. Lunch will be served from 1 – 2 p.m. followed by a four-player, $100,000 shoot-out competition at 2:30 p.m. The cost of the event is $60 per player. The only additional cost is $5 for each mulligan the player would like to buy (limited to two for every nine holes). Proceeds from the event will be used as matching funds for other awards and grants and to meet general operating expenses. Call the Arkansas Craft School at 870-269-8397 For more information.
Cupcakes and Characters: 10 a.m. to noon, May 28, Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive in Fairfield Bay; free event and open to the public. Come enjoy a cupcake, a water, and have your picture taken with as many characters as you would like. After pictures enjoy a free swim at the Hart Centers pool from noon to 2 p.m. This is a Donation only event. Donations will go towards projects at Shirley Elementary, Westside Elementary, Clinton Elementary, the Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League, The Van Buren County Literacy Council, We Love VBC, the Fairfield Bay Library, and the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Broadway on the Bay: Saturday, June 11 (DATE CHANGE), 5:30 – 8 p.m. Join us in celebrating our businesses at Broadway in the Bay at the Lions Club Building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. All 2021 Chamber members will be recognized. A special award presentation for our 2021 Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Non-Profit Organization of the Year will be presented that night. We will have a special photo opportunity for you so come dressed to impress! It’s a red carpet event! Your meal is being catered by Mulligans. Your ticket price is $30 a person or $55 for a couple. Your admission includes your meal, beverages, entertainment brought to by Our Towne Productions, and a surprise keepsake. Make your reservations by calling 501-884-3324 or emailing your reservation request to ffbdirector@gmail.com. Tickets can then be picked up at the Chamber during our regular business hours, Tuesdays 9 a.m. – noon and Wednesday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. After April 14th the Chamber will be at our new location in the Towne Center, 115 Village Place, Suite D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.