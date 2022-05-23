Bluebird Ranch Winery Ribbon-cutting event, 12:30 p.m. May 26 in Clinton, 2525 Hwy 65S. This event is free and open to the public.
Women with a Purpose trip to Skylark Café in Marshall on Friday, May 27. Come join us at the Skylark this month for fun and fellowship. We are meeting at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m. for anyone wanting to carpool to the restaurant. Bring a friend!
Cupcakes and Characters: 10 a.m. to noon, May 28, Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive in Fairfield Bay; free event and open to the public. Come enjoy a cupcake, a water, and have your picture taken with as many characters as you would like. After pictures enjoy a free swim at the Hart Centers pool from noon to 2 p.m. This is a Donation only event. Donations will go towards projects at Shirley Elementary, Westside Elementary, Clinton Elementary, the Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League, The Van Buren County Literacy Council, We Love VBC, the Fairfield Bay Library, and the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hidden Treasures Market in the Park Saturday, May 2 at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The market will be at the park every second and fourth Saturday until the end of October. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth please just call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Space available is on a first come first serve basis. Please come support these local farmers and crafters this season! See you at the market!
Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Broadway on the Bay: Saturday, June 11 (DATE CHANGE), 5:30 – 8 p.m. Join us in celebrating our businesses at Broadway in the Bay at the Lions Club Building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. All 2021 Chamber members will be recognized. A special award presentation for our 2021 Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Non-Profit Organization of the Year will be presented that night. We will have a special photo opportunity for you so come dressed to impress! It’s a red carpet event! Your meal is being catered by Mulligans. Your ticket price is $30 a person or $55 for a couple. Your admission includes your meal, beverages, entertainment brought to by Our Towne Productions, and a surprise keepsake. Make your reservations by calling 501-884-3324 or emailing your reservation request to ffbdirector@gmail.com. Tickets can then be picked up at the Chamber during our regular business hours, Tuesdays 9 a.m. – noon and Wednesday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. After April 14th the Chamber will be at our new location in the Towne Center, 115 Village Place, Suite D.
