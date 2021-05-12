Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle, 12:30 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Acrylic Pour Painting Class, 1:30 p.m. $15, supplies included. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
VFW Post 4513 Bingo nights every Monday in Fairfield Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays
Come paint with Jim Tindall at Fairfield Bay Tuesdays 10 a.m. -12 p.m. – $45 all materials furnished! RSVP 501-884-6500. limited to 6 students.
Bingo 10 a.m.-noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Women with a Purpose Beginning May 11 we will be meeting at the Marina on the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. We will board a couple of our member’s boats and head out onto the lake for an evening of fun, fellowship and some of that time will be spent doing “business”. Come with a jacket, a snack/finger food to share and it’s a BYOB kind of night. If the weather does not cooperate we will meet at the Cool Pool Sports Grill. Please share and bring a friend.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Tie-Dye a T-shirt at 1:30 p.m. $10 a person, call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Karaoke, VFW Post 4513 every Wednesday in Fairfield Bay, 7 p.m.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards 1 pm – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
Bear Creations beginning at 1:30 p.m. $20, select your favorite animal, stuff it, give it a heart, and you are finished. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke night beginning at 6:30 p.m. doors open at 3 p.m.
Saturdays
VFW Post 4513 Bingo nights every Saturday in Fairfield Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist To allow for social distancing, we have 2-morning worship services: 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening we are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church service 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church service 9:30 a.m.
Little Red River of Life Church of God Church Service 11 a.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God Church Service 10:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church service 10 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church service 9 a.m.
Special Events and Meetings
Hidden Treasures Market: Held the second and fourth Saturdays at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. – 1 pm. There is no cost to have a booth at this event but you must preregister. This is a free public event and everyone is welcome to shop and enjoy! The next market date is May 22.
VBC Master Gardeners Plant Sale: Saturday, May 15, Ed Leamon Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plant sale only, no vendors.
H2O Sportz Ribbon Cutting event: Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. 100 Greenwood road, right across from the main entrance to the Marina.
Girls, Growlers, and Giggles: Saturday, May 15. Join us for a day at Gravity Brew Works in Big Flat, Arkansas. We will meet at the Chamber, 365 Dave Creek Parkway at 11 am. We will carpool to our destination. Please bring finger foods to share for our lunch and your own beverage. We will have a picnic in the beer garden, take a tour of the brewery and have a great day making memories and defying gravity!
Fairfield Bay Yacht Club Scavenger Hunt: Saturday, May 23 at the Marina from 3-5 p.m. Dinner at the Marina at 5 p.m. BYOB and a dish to share.
Fairfield Bay Resort meeting: Thursday, May 27 at 3 p.m. Fireside room at the Little Red Restaurant.
Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Board meeting: Thursday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber/Visitor Center.
Cupcakes and Characters: Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Come enjoy a cupcake, refreshments and take your picture with as many characters as you’d like. This is event is free and open to the public. We will have donation jars at each character’s site. Donations will be accepted for Shirley Elementary, Westside Elementary, Clinton Elementary, the Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League, the Van Buren County Literacy Council, and the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fun in the Sun: Saturday, May 29
