Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Tuesdays
Come paint with Jim Tindall at Fairfield Bay: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – noon- $45 all materials furnished! RSVP 501-884-6500. limited to 6 students.
Acrylic Pour Painting Class: 1:30 pm, $15, supplies included. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Bingo: 10 a.m. – noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Women with a Purpose: meet at the Little Red Restaurant on the second Tuesday of every month beginning at 5:30.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Tie-Dye a T-shirt: at 1:30 p.m. $10 a person, call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday starting July 7 in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561
Thursdays
Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meetings: are held at the city offices on the fourth Thursday of every month beginning at 8:00 am.
Hand & Foot: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1 pm at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
Indian Hills Golf Newcomers League: Each week, weather permitting, be there at 8:30 am. Tee off at 9 am. Fun, social 18 hole scramble open to all residents and visitors of any skill level. Come play with us. For more information, contact the Indian Hills Pro shop or call/email/text Ernie/Gail Campbell 501-472-7939 or 501-749-7829, gail.campbell@artelco.com.
Bear Creations: beginning at 1:30 p.m. $20, select your favorite animal, stuff it, give it a heart, and you are finished. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Special Events
Second Annual Scarecrow Competition, ends Oct. 8. Ballots at the Chamber office, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, for people to pick up. Visit each scarecrow during this time and turn in your vote by 2 p.m. on Oct 8. Winners will be announced the following day. There are two divisions, Business, and Individuals so be sure to vote for one in each category. Scarecrows are set up at Woodland Mead Park and will be tagged with the participant’s name for judging purposes.
We Love VBC Towne Center Beautification Appreciation Event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Towne Center in Fairfield Bay. We Love VBC will be showing our appreciation to the many volunteers and artists who have helped to make our community beautiful with their murals. This is a free event and is open to the public. Please stop by to see these amazing works of art and meet the people who helped make this project happen. We are Moving Fairfield Bay Forward one project at a time. After acknowledgments are presented Bay Nutrition will host a reception with drinks and cupcakes.
Hornet Sting Chili Cook-Off, Sunday, October 10 11 a.m. 1 p.m. $10.00 Chili lunch includes a drink, chili, and dessert. Come see us after church at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. One of the HOTTEST events of the season! Come on down if you wanna cook and compete or just come to eat! Please support Mrs. Grantham’s 4th-grade class Fall Festival King and Queen, Parker Meadows, and Jadince Young.
