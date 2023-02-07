Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday Evening Service at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening services start at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
Women with a Purpose: meet on the second Thursday of every month. This month they will meet on Feb. 9 beginning at 5 p.m. Please check their Facebook page for the current location.
Art Walk, Wine, Cheese, and Homemade Chocolate treats: Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-5 p.m. at the Lions Club Building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Be My Valentine: Feb. 11 beginning at 2 p.m. at Tea, Thyme and ‘Tiques, 120 Village Place, Suite J. Come and enjoy a special cup of tea created just for you. Each couple and each single will receive a mini Valentine’s cake to take home. Call, Denise Griffin for more information at, 901-351-4402.
City Council meeting: Monday, Feb. 13, at the City Offices at 7 p.m.
Valentine’s Day Luncheon with the Eagle Bank Summit 55 Club: on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the beautiful Red Apple Inn in Heber Springs. This event is 12:30-2 p.m. and will cost $23 per person. Call Phyllis Cournan at 501-884-6501 for more information.
Walleye Fishing Seminar: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m. at the Lions Club and Activity Center, 445 South Park in Heber Springs. Come join us at this fishing seminar to help improve Walleye fishing in Greers Ferry Lake. Greers Ferry Lake used to be one of the premier walleye fisheries in the USA but it is no longer considered premier. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission along with Jeremy Risley, biologist supervisor responsible for Greers Ferry Lake, and his crew will be at this seminar to see what can be done to bring the walleye back to our lake and open up fishing tournaments. Please try to join us and show support for this project.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: Monday, Feb. 27 beginning at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: Wednesday, Feb. 22 beginning at 8 a.m. at the city offices.
