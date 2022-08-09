Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening they are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
Hidden Treasures Market in the Park: is at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday until the end of October. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth, please call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Space available is on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will be at the park on July 9 and 23. Please come support these local farmers and crafters this season. See you at the market.
Women with a Purpose: meet on the second Thursday of every month. This month they will meet on Aug. 11 beginning at 5 p.m. at Mulligan’s Lounge.
Third annual Haircuts for Kids: brought to you by The Hair Co & Beauty Salon and Nichols Realty Express, Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 130 Village Place, Suite B in Fairfield Bay. Snacks and drinks will be provided. They will have a drawing for five gift cards to help with back-to-school supplies. Call Heather at 501-286-9238 or Savannah, at 501-654-4415 for more information.
Everyone’s an Artist: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tea, Thyme and ‘Tiques, 120 Village Place, Suite B4. Come on kids. Let’s create something amazing. There will be two age categories. Ages 4-8 and ages 9-12. All art supplies and prizes will be provided by Tea, Thyme, & ‘Tiques. (Crayons, colored pencils, colored pens, and art papers). Each age group will create a beautiful piece of art. Then each person will put their name in a bowl and the winner of each group will be chosen and will win a special prize. Everyone is a winner today. Each participant will go home with a special “thank you for participating” gift. No cost to participate. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
The Journey Center Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting event: Thursday, Aug. 18 at 105 Village Place, Suite F2, from 5:30-7 p.m. Come help us celebrate this unique new “Experience” tour guide business in our community. The Journey Center is part of the non-profit organization, We Love VBC. Book a package with them to discover your next Experience for your chosen Journey of the Day. The “Angel Mural” dedication ceremony will also be held at this event. Come see the beautiful Angel wings mural that was recently painted by Karen Roethle Parise in memory of our loved ones.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 24 beginning at 8 a.m. at the City offices.
The 14th Annual Tee it Up for Literacy Golf Tournament: will be held at Indian Hills Golf Resort on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Proceeds from the tournament will go toward supporting the Fairfield Bay Library, an independent nonprofit library that serves the Fairfield Bay community, the surrounding areas, and the vacation and timeshare visitors. For information regarding the tournament, you can call the Library at 501-884-4930 or Indian Hills Golf Resort at 501-884-6018.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: Monday, Aug. 29 beginning at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
