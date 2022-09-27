Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening they are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
Towne Center Thursdays: What is there to do after a long day at work or a fun-filled day out on the lake? After dining at one of our local restaurants come take a stroll around the Towne Center. Every Thursday until the end of the year select merchants in the Towne Center are going to stay open until 7 p.m. If you are a visitor or a guest, we hope that you will stop by after a fun-filled day enjoying the various things to see and do here in the Bay. If you are a resident, this is your opportunity to stop by those businesses that maybe you can’t get to on other days because of them not being open after you get off work or you’ve had a busy day and have been meaning to stop by but we were already closed. Please support our local businesses whenever possible. They have a lot invested in our community and they need your support. Our building owners have been working hard to upgrade the buildings and fill them with businesses that will enhance the quality of life in Fairfield Bay. We appreciate their efforts and look forward to the day that once again the Towne Center is the “happening” place in the Bay. If you are a musician or a food truck and you’d like to join us in the Towne Center on Thursdays until 7 p.m., we welcome you. Food vendors will need to contact the city offices to get a special use permit, 501-884-6500, and musicians need to call the Chamber to let us know you are coming, 501-884-3324. Special note: Please check the opening times for those businesses that are staying open until 7 p.m. Some of them will be opening later. Also, some of our businesses have not chosen to stay open later. We hope they will see the value in staying open and soon join us but they need your support.
Hidden Treasures Market in the Park: is at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday until the end of October. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth, please call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Space available is on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will be at the park on July 9 and 23. Please come support these local farmers and crafters this season. See you at the market.
Third Annual Scarecrow Competition, Sept. 22 through Oct. 7 in the Towne Center: This event is free to participate. Scarecrows must be set up beginning Sept. 19 and no later than Wednesday, Sept. 21. On the first day of the competition, ballots will be handed out at the Chamber/Visitor Center. Bring a lawn chair, Sean Sikes will perform from 5:30-7 p.m. and is sponsored by Loco Ropes in Mountain View. Bring an appetite as well. From 5-7 p.m. the Fairfield Bay Fire Department will be selling BBQ, potato salad and drinks. There are two divisions – business and individuals. Our winners will receive a $100 cash prize that will be awarded to the People’s Choice winner in the business and individual categories. Eagle Bank will once again be our sponsor for this event. Scarecrows will be set up at the Towne Center and the spaces will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each scarecrow will have a number assigned that will be used for voting. All participants will be judged by category and will receive a certificate of recognition. Judging will begin on Sept. 22 and run until Oct. 7. You must keep your scarecrow out for display during this time. Ballots and a list of all participants will be available at the Chamber office, 115 Village Place, Suite D, for people to pick up. Please only one vote per person! Visit each scarecrow during this time and turn in your ballot by 2 p.m. Oct. 7. Winners will be announced the following day and scarecrows need to be picked up over the weekend. You may walk around and enjoy looking at all the scarecrows anytime, vote and turn in your ballot during regular office hours.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: Wednesday, Sept. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. at the City offices.
Fairfield Bay Baptist Church (FFBBC) will celebrate its 50-year anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Hilton Lane, their first pastor, will bring the message at the opening session. The speaker at the 10:45 a.m. Worship Service will be David Miller, former Associational Missionary for the Little Red River Baptist Association, one of the sponsoring groups in 1972 when the church was planted. Lunch will be served prior to the 1 p.m. closing session. FFBBC former Pastor Ken Reece (2008 to 2018) will bring the closing message. The church looks forward to seeing many friends and family at any or all of these sessions.
Oktoberfest, Fairfield Bay Conference Center, Oct 7-8. On Friday beginning at 9 a.m. Craft and food vendors will open. Live music begins at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Biergarten inside the Conference Center, 5 p.m. Volksmarch, 5:30 p.m. Games and Dance Competition and the band begins at 6 p.m. On Saturday the craft and food vendors will open at 9 a.m., live music begins at 10 a.m., Free Kidsfest with games and rides goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Biergarten inside the Conference Center, and the street dance will begin at 6 p.m. Call the Conference Center at 501-884-4202 for more information.
