Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening they are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
Towne Center Thursdays: What is there to do after a long day at work or a fun-filled day out on the lake? After dining at one of our local restaurants come take a stroll around the Towne Center. Every Thursday until the end of the year select merchants in the Towne Center are going to stay open until 7 p.m. If you are a visitor or a guest, we hope that you will stop by after a fun-filled day enjoying the various things to see and do here in the Bay. If you are a resident, this is your opportunity to stop by those businesses that maybe you can’t get to on other days because of them not being open after you get off work or you’ve had a busy day and have been meaning to stop by but we were already closed. Please support our local businesses whenever possible. They have a lot invested in our community and they need your support. Our building owners have been working hard to upgrade the buildings and fill them with businesses that will enhance the quality of life in Fairfield Bay. We appreciate their efforts and look forward to the day that once again the Towne Center is the “happening” place in the Bay. If you are a musician or a food truck and you’d like to join us in the Towne Center on Thursdays until 7 p.m., we welcome you. Food vendors will need to contact the city offices to get a special use permit, 501-884-6500, and musicians need to call the Chamber to let us know you are coming, 501-884-3324. Special note: Please check the opening times for those businesses that are staying open until 7 p.m. Some of them will be opening later. Also, some of our businesses have not chosen to stay open later. We hope they will see the value in staying open and soon join us but they need your support.
Hidden Treasures Market in the Park: is at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday until the end of Oct.. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth, please call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Space available is on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will be at the park on July 9 and 23. Please come support these local farmers and crafters this season. See you at the market.
Third Annual Scarecrow Competition, Sept. 22 through Oct. 7 in the Towne Center: This event is free to participate. Scarecrows must be set up beginning Sept. 19 and no later than Wednesday, Sept. 21. On the first day of the competition, ballots will be handed out at the Chamber/Visitor Center. Bring a lawn chair, Sean Sikes will perform from 5:30-7 p.m. and is sponsored by Loco Ropes in Mountain View. Bring an appetite as well. From 5-7 p.m. the Fairfield Bay Fire Department will be selling BBQ, potato salad and drinks. There are two divisions – business and individuals. Our winners will receive a $100 cash prize that will be awarded to the People’s Choice winner in the business and individual categories. Eagle Bank will once again be our sponsor for this event. Scarecrows will be set up at the Towne Center and the spaces will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each scarecrow will have a number assigned that will be used for voting. All participants will be judged by category and will receive a certificate of recognition. Judging will begin on Sept. 22 and run until Oct. 7. You must keep your scarecrow out for display during this time. Ballots and a list of all participants will be available at the Chamber office, 115 Village Place, Suite D, for people to pick up. Please only one vote per person. Visit each scarecrow during this time and turn in your ballot by 2 p.m. Oct. 7. Winners will be announced the following day and scarecrows need to be picked up over the weekend. You may walk around and enjoy looking at all the scarecrows anytime, vote and turn in your ballot during regular office hours.
Special Presentation by the Office of the Attorney General’s Office: from 12-1 p.m. Oct. 5. Eagle bank, in conjunction with the Fairfield Bay Senior Community Center, is proud to sponsor a special presentation, by the Office of the Attorney General and the United States Secret Service, on scams, and fraud perpetrated on seniors.
Towne Center Merchant meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber office on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Landry Greers Ferry Lake Realty Ribbon-Cutting event: Friday, Oct. 7, beginning at 11 a.m. at 112 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Help the chamber celebrate its grand opening at its new location.
Oktoberfest, Fairfield Bay Conference Center: Oct 7-8. On Friday beginning at 9 a.m. Craft and food vendors will open. Live music begins at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Biergarten inside the Conference Center, 5 p.m. Volksmarch, 5:30 p.m. Games and Dance Competition and the band begins at 6 p.m. On Saturday the craft and food vendors will open at 9 a.m., live music begins at 10 a.m., Free Kidsfest with games and rides goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Biergarten inside the Conference Center, and the street dance will begin at 6 p.m. Call the Conference Center at 501-884-4202 for more information.
Ozark Health National Handbag Day: Oct. 10 begins at 10 am in the Breezeway at the hospital. It’s in the Bag. What’s your style? What’s your color? Clutch, cross body, hobo? 100 bags or more. Prices range from $15-$75.
City Council meeting: Monday, Oct. 10, at the City Offices at 7 p.m.
Women with a Purpose: meet on the second Thursday of every month. This month they will meet on Oct. 13 beginning at 5 p.m. Please check their Facebook page for the current location.
Ozark Health Golf Tournament: Saturday, Oct. 15 at Indian Hills Golf Resort. Golf and Gala proceeds will be used to purchase a portable X-Ray machine for use on immobile patients and residents.
First Annual VBC Fire Expo: Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is your opportunity to learn how you can help your community. Members from all the VBC Fire Departments and rescue squad, Medic One, Survival Flight, Ozark Health, Police and Sheriff Dept., along with others will be on hand to help you learn more about being involved with your community. Come see what we are all about. Raffle prizes, Fire Safety Demos and Information, Burgers, hot dogs, Bounce Houses, and vendors. Money raised will go towards families who become victims of a burnout. For more information contact Grant Summers at 501-664-4683.
The Hart Center Halloween CALL Benefit Event: Saturday, Oct. 22 begins at 3 p.m. at the Hart Center. http://www.hart center.net/2022-fundraiser (follow this link to sign-up). Fun, Food, and More at this year’s Halloween event, BBQ Cook-off, Pie in the Face bid-off, and costume walk. This year’s second annual Trick or Treat Charity Costume Walk is turning out just a little bit different this year. This year we are adding a competitor category.. It is still absolutely free to walk and trick or treat. If you would like to compete for the first-place medal, sign up here. All Sign-Ups must be complete before Oct. 5, 2022. Trick or Treating Charity Costume Walk, all proceeds go to the CALL, (https://www.face book.com/thecallinvbc/)
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: Wednesday, Oct. 26 beginning at 8 a.m. at the city offices.
Hidden Treasures Market: at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be at the park every second and fourth Saturday until the end of October. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth please just call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Reminder all food items must adhere to the Arkansas state cottage food guidelines. Space available is on a first come first serve basis. Please come support these local farmers and crafters this season. October dates are Saturday, Oct. 8 and 22. See you at the market.
Craft hobby Day: Oct. 27, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Community Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: Monday, Oct. 31 beginning at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
