Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday Evening Service at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening services start at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
City Council meeting: Monday, Jan. 9 at the city offices at 7 pm.
Women with a Purpose: meet on the second Thursday of every month. This month they will meet on Jan. 13 beginning at 5 p.m. Please check their Facebook page for the current location.
Codependency, Anxious Attachment, and Boundaries Course: Jan. 16, 5-6:30 p.m. via zoom. The cost is $125, contact, Dr. Mary Anne Gunter at 501-238-2557 to register.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: Monday, Jan. 23 beginning at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: Wednesday, Jan. 25 beginning at 8 a.m. at the city offices.
