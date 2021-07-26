Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Bingo nights: every Monday in Fairfield Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays
Come paint with Jim Tindall at Fairfield Bay: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – noon- $45 all materials furnished! RSVP 501-884-6500. limited to 6 students.
Acrylic Pour Painting Class: 1:30 pm, $15, supplies included. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Bingo: 10 a.m. – noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Women with a Purpose: meet at the Marina on the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. We will board a couple of our member’s boats and head out onto the lake for an evening of fun, fellowship and some of that time will be spent doing “business”. Come with a jacket, a snack/finger food to share and it’s a BYOB kind of night. If the weather does not cooperate we will meet at the Cool Pool Sports Grill. Please share and bring a friend.
Cool Pool Dive-in Theater: movies start at dark. 501-884-6008 for more information.
Adult Nights at the Cool Pool: Call 501-884-6008 for more information.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Tie-Dye a T-shirt: at 1:30 p.m. $10 a person, call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Karaoke, VFW Post 4513: every Wednesday in Fairfield Bay, 7 p.m.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday starting July 7 in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1 pm at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Smores in the Park: every Thursday at Woodland Mead Park beginning at 6 p.m.
Fridays
Indian Hills Golf Newcomers League: Each week, weather permitting, be there at 8:30 am. Tee off at 9 am. Fun, social 18 hole scramble open to all residents and visitors of any skill level. Come play with us. For more information, contact the Indian Hills Pro shop or call/email/text Ernie/Gail Campbell 501-472-7939 or 501-749-7829, gail.campbell@artelco.com.
Bear Creations: beginning at 1:30 p.m. $20, select your favorite animal, stuff it, give it a heart, and you are finished. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke night: beginning at 6:30 p.m, doors open at 3 p.m.
Saturdays
Hidden Treasures Market is held the second and fourth Saturday every month at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. No fee for a vendor to participate and set up is on a first come first serve basis. This is a free event and open to the public. Contact Jackie at 501-884-3324, 501-253-4716 or Mandy at 330-962-8360 for more information. July dates are July 10 and 24.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Worship services: 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening we are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service 9:30 a.m.
Little Red River of Life Church of God: Church service 11 a.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God: Church Service 10:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills: Church service 10 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic: Church service 9 a.m.
