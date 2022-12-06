Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday Evening Service at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening services start at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
Towne Center Thursdays: What is there to do after a long day at work or a fun-filled day out on the lake? After dining at one of our local restaurants come take a stroll around the Towne Center. Every Thursday until the end of the year select merchants in the Towne Center are going to stay open until 7 p.m. If you are a visitor or a guest, we hope that you will stop by after a fun-filled day enjoying the various things to see and do here in the Bay. If you are a resident, this is your opportunity to stop by those businesses that maybe you can’t get to on other days because of them not being open after you get off work or you’ve had a busy day and have been meaning to stop by but we were already closed. Please support our local businesses whenever possible. They have a lot invested in our community and they need your support. Our building owners have been working hard to upgrade the buildings and fill them with businesses that will enhance the quality of life in Fairfield Bay. We appreciate their efforts and look forward to the day that once again the Towne Center is the “happening” place in the Bay. If you are a musician or a food truck and you’d like to join us in the Towne Center on Thursdays until 7 p.m., we welcome you. Food vendors will need to contact the city offices to get a special use permit, 501-884-6500, and musicians need to call the Chamber to let us know you are coming, 501-884-3324. Special note: Please check the opening times for those businesses that are staying open until 7 p.m. Some of them will be opening later. Also, some of our businesses have not chosen to stay open later. We hope they will see the value in staying open and soon join us but they need your support.
Women with a Purpose: meet on the second Thursday of every month. This month they will meet on Dec. 8 beginning at 5 p.m. This month we will be collecting wrapped Christmas gifts (no clothing please) for Liam (boy) age 4, Hadley (girl) age 3, and Aiden (boy) age 2. Please check their Facebook page for the current location.
Fairfield Bay Yacht Club Christmas Party: Friday, Dec. 9 beginning at 5 p.m. for cocktails and dinner at 6 p.m. Location: The Little Red Restaurant, 337 Snead Drive, Fairfield Bay.
City Council meeting: Monday, Dec. 12, at the city offices at 7 p.m.
Fairfield Bay Rotary Christmas Party: Dec. 13, 2022, begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Little Red at Indian Hills.
Madrigal Feast: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Conference Center. “Ye Olde Christmas Madrigal Feaste” is presented by the Southside High School Choir. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: Tuesday, Dec. 27 beginning at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: Wednesday, Dec. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. at the city offices.
New Year’s Celebration: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Conference Center. Celebrate with the Midnight Express Band. Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, favors and midnight toast. Starts at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.