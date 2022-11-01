Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening they are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
Towne Center Thursdays: What is there to do after a long day at work or a fun-filled day out on the lake? After dining at one of our local restaurants come take a stroll around the Towne Center. Every Thursday until the end of the year select merchants in the Towne Center are going to stay open until 7 p.m. If you are a visitor or a guest, we hope that you will stop by after a fun-filled day enjoying the various things to see and do here in the Bay. If you are a resident, this is your opportunity to stop by those businesses that maybe you can’t get to on other days because of them not being open after you get off work or you’ve had a busy day and have been meaning to stop by but we were already closed. Please support our local businesses whenever possible. They have a lot invested in our community and they need your support. Our building owners have been working hard to upgrade the buildings and fill them with businesses that will enhance the quality of life in Fairfield Bay. We appreciate their efforts and look forward to the day that once again the Towne Center is the “happening” place in the Bay. If you are a musician or a food truck and you’d like to join us in the Towne Center on Thursdays until 7 p.m., we welcome you. Food vendors will need to contact the city offices to get a special use permit, 501-884-6500, and musicians need to call the Chamber to let us know you are coming, 501-884-3324. Special note: Please check the opening times for those businesses that are staying open until 7 p.m. Some of them will be opening later. Also, some of our businesses have not chosen to stay open later. We hope they will see the value in staying open and soon join us but they need your support.
Hidden Treasures Market in the Park: is at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday until the end of October. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth, please call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Space available is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Towne Center: Thursday, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Merchants in the Towne Center will be staying open until 7 p.m. on these days. Once again, the Fairfield Bay Fire Department will serve a BBQ meal for only $7 a person, including your drink. The meal will begin at 5 p.m. Tunes will be provided by Zane LeGaux 4-5 p.m. and Zac Coen from 5-7 p.m.
Ozark Moonshine & Music Festival: Nov. 4-5. Go to their website, https://www. ffb conference.com/moonshine/ for tickets and more information.
Fairfield Bay Yacht Club Fall colors/moonlight cruise: Monday, Nov. 7, from 3-6 p.m. at the marina. The club will provide homemade chili. Bring an appetizer to pass & BYOB. Please keep in mind, we do this cruise on our own boats.
Women with a Purpose: meet on the second Thursday of every month. This month they will meet on Nov. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Please check their Facebook page for the current location.
City Council meeting: Monday, Nov. 14, at the city offices at 7 p.m.
One Year Anniversary Ribbon-Cutting Event, Nauti Paws: on Nov. 16, 2022, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., 115 Village Place, Suite F. Contact: Kala at 501-884-4888. Come help the Chamber celebrate Nauti Paws’ one-year anniversary at her new location in the Towne Center.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at the city offices.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: Monday, Nov. 28 beginning at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
