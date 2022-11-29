Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday Evening Service at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening services start at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
Towne Center Thursdays: What is there to do after a long day at work or a fun-filled day out on the lake? After dining at one of our local restaurants come take a stroll around the Towne Center. Every Thursday until the end of the year select merchants in the Towne Center are going to stay open until 7 p.m. If you are a visitor or a guest, we hope that you will stop by after a fun-filled day enjoying the various things to see and do here in the Bay. If you are a resident, this is your opportunity to stop by those businesses that maybe you can’t get to on other days because of them not being open after you get off work or you’ve had a busy day and have been meaning to stop by but we were already closed. Please support our local businesses whenever possible. They have a lot invested in our community and they need your support. Our building owners have been working hard to upgrade the buildings and fill them with businesses that will enhance the quality of life in Fairfield Bay. We appreciate their efforts and look forward to the day that once again the Towne Center is the “happening” place in the Bay. If you are a musician or a food truck and you’d like to join us in the Towne Center on Thursdays until 7 p.m., we welcome you. Food vendors will need to contact the city offices to get a special use permit, 501-884-6500, and musicians need to call the Chamber to let us know you are coming, 501-884-3324. Special note: Please check the opening times for those businesses that are staying open until 7 p.m. Some of them will be opening later. Also, some of our businesses have not chosen to stay open later. We hope they will see the value in staying open and soon join us but they need your support.
The 2022 Tour of Lights: began on Nov. 25. Homes, streets and businesses that wish to participate must have their displays up no later than Nov. 22. Ballots for People’s Choice will be available at the Chamber. Please only one ballot per person. Judging for the Tour of Lights and all People Choice ballots must be turned in by noon on Dec. 3. The winners will be announced later that day. Lights must stay on every night until 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice, and Judge’s Choice for an individual home, one business and one street. If your street has three or more houses that want to participate, just let us know. Again there is no charge to enter and the winners will receive a sign placed at the entrance to their street, business or home, bragging rights for the year, and a “special” award to be announced. No late entries will be accepted.
The 2022 Christmas Extravaganza: Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26. Launch the Holiday Season with “Light up the Bay” and “The Festival of Trees.” This year, we are working together with the Fairfield Bay Resort and the City of Fairfield Bay to being you a Christmas Extravaganza. Details are listed on our Facebook page and a calendar of events on our website.
The 2022 Festival of Trees: will be held from Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 in the Towne Center, 115 Village Place. Come see the beautiful display of Christmas trees, it’s a sure way to get in the holiday spirit. We will be open on the following days for you to come to view the trees, bid on the ones for auction, and place your vote for the People’s Choice award. Nov. 26, 28, 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Note: Trees that were won at the auction can be picked up after the event is over but must remain up during the Festival of Trees. The same goes for trees that were for display only. Pick up your ballot for People’s Choice at the Chamber office before going around the Towne Center to see all the trees. Some trees are inside and some are outside. All judging will conclude by noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, and be announced later that day.
Ozark Health Foundation’s 2022 Emerald Gala Fundraiser celebrating 20 years of Foundation achievements: will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Golf and Gala proceeds will be used to purchase a portable X-ray machine for use on immobile patients and residents. Call the Conference Center for more information at 501-884-4202.
Annual Eden Song Celebration of Christmas and the Season: Sing & Celebrate, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Heber Springs, 201 N. 4th St. Call Carol Hutto, at 501-592-1002 for more information.
