Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Acrylic Pour Painting Class: 1:30 pm, $15, supplies included. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
VFW Post 4513 Bingo nights: every Monday in Fairfield Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesdays
Come paint with Jim Tindall at Fairfield Bay: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – noon- $45 all materials furnished! RSVP 501-884-6500. limited to 6 students.
Bingo: 10 a.m. – noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Women with a Purpose: meet at the Marina on the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. We will board a couple of our member’s boats and head out onto the lake for an evening of fun, fellowship and some of that time will be spent doing “business”. Come with a jacket, a snack/finger food to share and it’s a BYOB kind of night. If the weather does not cooperate we will meet at the Cool Pool Sports Grill. Please share and bring a friend.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Tie-Dye a T-shirt: at 1:30 p.m. $10 a person, call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Karaoke, VFW Post 4513: every Wednesday in Fairfield Bay, 7:00 p.m.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
Bear Creations: beginning at 1:30 p.m. $20, select your favorite animal, stuff it, give it a heart, and you are finished. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke night beginning at 6:30 p.m, doors open at 3:00 p.m.
Saturdays
VFW Post 4513 Bingo nights: every Saturday in Fairfield Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: To allow for social distancing, we have 2-morning worship services: 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening we are holding Sunday School at 5:00 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6:00 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service 9:30 a.m.
Little Red River of Life Church of God: Church service 11:00 a.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God: Church Service 10:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills: Church service 10:00 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic: Church service 9:00 a.m.
Special Events and Meetings
Hidden Treasures Market: Held the second and fourth Saturdays at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. – 1 pm. There is no cost to have a booth at this event but you must pre-register. This is a free public event and everyone is welcome to shop and enjoy! The next market date is May 22nd.
City Council meeting, Monday, June 14, at the Senior Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Fairfield Bay Yacht Club annual Poker Run, Saturday, June 19th, 3 – 5 p.m. Dinner at the Marina beginning at 5 p.m. There will be five points on the lake to go to. The cost is $10 for anyone wanting to play. You can buy two more cards for $5 when you get back. Meet at the Marina dock for dinner, and BYOB, and a dish to share. This event is for members only, please. Contact Richard Mills for membership information, 501-940-6329.
Fairfield Bay Resort Meeting, Thursday, June 24 at 3 p.m. Fireside room at the Little Red Restaurant.
FFB EMS Pay it Forward Benefit lunch, Sunday, June 27 from 1 – 3:00 p.m. at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. This benefit lunch will be based on the Dirty Farmers Community Market and the Greater Good Cafe's payment option of "Eat what you need, Pay what you can". The food choices for this event will be some of the "favorites" that were served at the café. (Yes it will include cheesecake!) All proceeds raised at this event will go towards the Fairfield Bay EMS. This event is in memory of the Café, years of giving to the community, and in dedication to our wonderful group of volunteers with the Fairfield Bay Emergency Medical Services. Come enjoy lunch with us and give what you can.
