Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Tuesdays
Come paint with Jim Tindall at Fairfield Bay: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – noon- $45 all materials furnished! RSVP 501-884-6500. limited to 6 students.
Acrylic Pour Painting Class: 1:30 pm, $15, supplies included. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Bingo: 10 a.m. – noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Women with a Purpose: meet at the Little Red Restaurant on the second Tuesday of every month beginning at 5:30.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Tie-Dye a T-shirt: at 1:30 p.m. $10 a person, call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday starting July 7 in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561
Thursdays
Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meetings: are held at the city offices on the fourth Thursday of every month beginning at 8:00 am.
Hand & Foot: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1 pm at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
Indian Hills Golf Newcomers League: Each week, weather permitting, be there at 8:30 am. Tee off at 9 am. Fun, social 18 hole scramble open to all residents and visitors of any skill level. Come play with us. For more information, contact the Indian Hills Pro shop or call/email/text Ernie/Gail Campbell 501-472-7939 or 501-749-7829, gail.campbell @artelco.com.
Bear Creations: beginning at 1:30 p.m. $20, select your favorite animal, stuff it, give it a heart, and you are finished. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Special Events
Ozark Health Foundation Annual Golf Tournament Oct. 16, at Indian Hills Golf Course. Four-person scramble – $400 per team. The event will begin at 9 am. For more information about entering the tournament or being a sponsor, please contact us at 501-745-9714.
Waggin’ Tail Casino Night, Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center from 6-9 p.m. Play blackjack, craps, poker, and roulette. This is a benefit event for FFB Animal Shelter. Bring friends for a fun night of casino games. $20 at the door. Encore will be open.
Find Boo in the Bay, Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 – 8 p.m. Scavenger hunt, tunes by Sean Sikes, entertainment, and a Meal. Teams of 2- 4 will set out for the scavenger hunt promptly at 5:15 after brief instructions. Read the story out loud to your team, and then follow the directions to the site listed. When you arrive at one of the locations you will be asked to touch, smell or taste the item that the location has to offer. Take a photo of your team before you leave and text it to 501-253-4716. When you have completed the story and have visited all five locations you are to return to the Chamber where you will be served a Chili supper complete with dessert and entertainment. There will be prizes for all participants. There will also be a grand prize for the People’s Choice award for best costume. The cost is $20 for a person to participate and $10 for a child ages 12 and under. Tickets are on sale at the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
