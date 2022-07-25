Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening they are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
Our Towne Productions presents Dearly Departed (a comedy by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones): Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.; and on Sunday, July 31 at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Tickets are available at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center in person or via phone at 501-884-4202. Encore will be open.
Hidden Treasures Market in the Park: is at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday until the end of October. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth, please call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Space available is on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will be at the park on July 9 and 23. Please come support these local farmers and crafters this season. See you at the market.
Fun, Fashion, and Food, Saturday, Aug. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 250 Dave Creek Parkway. Admission is $10 a person. Come enjoy an abundance of fun at our annual Fun, Fashion, and Food event. There will be fashion for women of all ages. Come enjoy a Taste of the Bay from local restaurants. We will have awesome door prizes, a "treat" for all our guests and a surprise activity at the end. You won't want to miss this event, mark your calendars. All proceeds from this event go toward promoting businesses and economic development through the Chamber of Commerce. Stop by to purchase your tickets or call the Chamber to reserve a ticket(s), 501-884-3324. See you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.