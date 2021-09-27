Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Tuesdays
Come paint with Jim Tindall at Fairfield Bay: Tuesdays 10 a.m. – noon- $45 all materials furnished! RSVP 501-884-6500. limited to 6 students.
Acrylic Pour Painting Class: 1:30 pm, $15, supplies included. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Bingo: 10 a.m. – noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Women with a Purpose: meet at the Little Red Restaurant on the second Tuesday of every month beginning at 5:30.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Tie-Dye a T-shirt: at 1:30 p.m. $10 a person, call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday starting July 7 in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561
Thursdays
Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meetings: are held at the city offices on the fourth Thursday of every month beginning at 8:00 am.
Hand & Foot: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1 pm at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
Indian Hills Golf Newcomers League: Each week, weather permitting, be there at 8:30 am. Tee off at 9 am. Fun, social 18 hole scramble open to all residents and visitors of any skill level. Come play with us. For more information, contact the Indian Hills Pro shop or call/email/text Ernie/Gail Campbell 501-472-7939 or 501-749-7829, gail.campbell@artelco.com.
Bear Creations: beginning at 1:30 p.m. $20, select your favorite animal, stuff it, give it a heart, and you are finished. Call 884-6008 to make reservations. Class held at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
