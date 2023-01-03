On New Year’s Day, the 19th Annual Chunky Dunk Plunge was celebrated at the Fairfield Bay Marina swimming area.
The 2023 Plunge was again dedicated to local veterans and veteran programs through Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 under the direction of VFW Auxiliary President Patti Leitner.
A group of hearty souls appeared to enjoy themselves as they bravely frolicked into the somewhat chilly waters of Greers Ferry Lake. After a rather brief dip into the lake, most participants immediately sought out their towels and dry clothes.
Immediately following the plunge, a chili dinner was served at VFW Post 4513 provided by the Auxiliary. A special guest in attendance was the Arkansas State VFW Auxiliary President Amanda Pipkin.
“A big thank you to all participants and the VFW Auxiliary for continuing the tradition of the Chunky Dunk Plunge, which is so named because we are too old and fat to skinny dip,” event organizers said. “Hoping to see everyone again in 2024.”
