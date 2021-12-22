On Saturday the Fairfield Bay Community Club and Resort sponsored the second Christmas Parade for Fairfield Bay in the first year for Christmas parades.
There was a flurry of activity at the Senior Center where all participants gathered to prepare for the parade. There was a plethora of first responder vehicles, various Public Works vehicles and equipment along with a number of individual entries.
Participants and parade watchers weathered a brisk afternoon, and both children and adults gathered up what appeared to be tons of candy thrown by the participants. Van Buren County Judge Dale James along with State Senator Missy Irvin served as Co-Grand Marshals of the parade. Following the parade, a reception was held at the Lions Club Building, with catering by Chow Hall BBQ.
To the delight of young and old alike, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance, and listened as enchanted children (and furry four-legged children) shared their wishes for Christmas.
