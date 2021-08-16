FAIRFIELD BAY – With a tie-breaking vote delivered by the mayor, Fairfield Bay City Council voted against forming an ambulance oversight board at its regular meeting Aug. 9. The vote marked the likely end of Fairfield Bay EMS operations, as well as the end of a series of events related to operation of the service.
Fairfield Bay EMS had been a generally-volunteer service in that city, based at its emergency services building along with fire and police departments, as well as county dispatch. The service had limited city-employee paid positions, with the majority of its staffing by volunteers.
The ambulance oversight board was a solution presented to City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan a week prior to the Aug. 9 meeting. The presentation centered on a proposed ordinance for the formation of what was titled an “EMS Board” which would act as a buffer between city government and the EMS service. In an opinion written by City of Fairfield Bay attorney A.J. Kelly, the city council was recommended to vote against the board creation.
Kelly’s eight-page opinion (reported earlier) stated that the proposed ordinance could interfere with current investigations into the EMS service, including investigation by state Legislative Audit “… and the City’s own investigators.”
The EMS Board was the latest of solutions presented to city government in a series of events surrounding the temporary suspension of Fairfield Bay EMS by the mayor’s office in mid-May due to what was declared at the time “A human resources matter.” The suspension was met by protests, including by ambulance service volunteers, against the suspension.
The suspension was lifted by June 1, although the ambulance service captain’s employment was terminated shortly thereafter. Law enforcement has, to date, not commented on the investigation, other than to state a special prosecutor has been assigned to the matter.
Initially a proposal was put forth to move the ambulance service to a private not-for-profit entity, with support by a senior care facility in Fairfield Bay, a regular user of the service, which would house the ambulance and staff, and start-up financial support by Fairfield Bay Community Club. A review of the county ambulance contract, however, found that forming what would be a private ambulance service in the county was not possible.
When the contract finding was made against the private entity proposal July 27, the EMS volunteer board, a non-government group representing the volunteers, declared it would no longer serve via a Facebook post. The move was classified as a “walkout” by the mayor’s office. Duncan stated her office received no notice from the volunteer board.
The following day, July 28, the mayor’s office received the resignation, effective immediately, of the two city employees of the ambulance service. Within a week the mayor’s office had returned the ambulance authorization to the state.
The EMS board proposal was made Aug. 3 and voted down by city council Aug. 9. in a tie vote, with Duncan providing the tie-breaker vote.
Van Buren County Ambulance Board meetings have confirmed that ambulance service remains available in Fairfield Bay through the county’s contracted ambulance service, Medic One. At those meetings, Medic One CEO Kim Mann said the service was increasing its staffing in order to meet the increased demand presented by Fairfield Bay EMS ending service.
Fairfield Bay EMS provided Basic Life Support (BLS) service, while Medic One provides to Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances along with a BLS ambulance on standby. Mann said the goal was to provide three ALS ambulances in the county.
An ALS ambulance and crew is able to provide a higher level of care than a BLS ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.