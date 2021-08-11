FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay ambulance service situation reached another turn of events in the past week. This turn was marked by two distinct events: A meeting of the County Ambulance Board on Tuesday night, Aug. 3, and a proposal forwarded to City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan for the establishment of an “EMS Board” for the city, received a few hours before the meeting.
At the meeting, members reviewed serving being and which will be provided by Medic One for the county, in light of the Fairfield Bay EMS shutdown which took place July 27. The shutdown came when the service volunteers voted to stop serving after finding out an earlier proposal – for the service to be an independent not-for-profit corporation – was not possible due to the county ambulance contract.
Fairfield Bay EMS had been in turmoil since the mayor’s office suspended service while an audit took place. Service volunteers and townspeople felt the act was unfair, decrying the major’s role in the decision. Since then a special prosecutor has been assigned to possible irregularities. The service captain at the time of the May audit has been discharged.
At the Tuesday meeting, Medic One CEO Kim Mann said her service had covered for Fairfield Bay EMS no longer running by changing its par-time ambulance to full-time, with plans for additional staffing.
Medic One’s contract with the county provides two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, and one Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance. This latter no full-time from part-time in order to fill the gap of Fairfield Bay EMS closing.
Fairfield Bay EMS provided BLS service.
Mann said the on-call ambulance was now full-time. Further plans were to hire the crew for that third ambulance to provide ALS to the county, including Fairfield Bay. The problem is two-fold, the first being the shortage of trained technicians licensed as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and the higher staffing standards required for a commercial ambulance service compared to a volunteer service.
Some discussion was being held with qualified Fairfield Bay EMS members to go to work for Medic One. Ultimately, Mann said, the plan was for three ALS and an on-call BLS for the county.
Ambulance service in the county has not suffered since the Fairfield Bay EMS walkout July 27, the committee was told.
Mann also confirmed that, by law, ambulances in adjoining counties are expected to “back fill” when additional service is needed.
An interesting moment took place toward the end of the meeting when Duncan was asked by Clinton City Council and Ambulance Committee member Jeff Pistole if any consideration had been given to a board which answered to the city and acted as a buffer between Fairfield Bay EMS and Fairfield Bay City Council.
Duncan’s initial response was a terse “no comment,” followed by the statement “anything is possible.”
A Freedom of Information Act request confirmed that Duncan had been presented a proposed ordinance earlier that day for just such a board, titled an “EMS Board.” The board would be made up of members of the community including a city council and would assure appropriate operation of the EMS service.
The board would also, per the proposed ordinance submitted to Duncan, “… plan and prepare to execute the transition of the Fairfield Bay EMS service to becoming an independent operation effective January 1, 2023.”
The ordinance also included an emergency clause, allowing it to go into operation immediately if passed.
The next Fairfield Bay City Council meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, (after press time for this issue) where this proposed ordinance would be presented. A legal opinion of the ordinance by Fairfield Bay city attorney A.J. Kelly states that the council would not be wise to accept the ordinance. In explaining his reasoning, Kelly also offers some insight into changes in EMS operations surrounding the May operations suspension.
“I recommend that you as Mayor, and the City Council, decline to pass an Ordinance creating some kind of entity that would enable some ‘never version’ of the Fairfield Bay EMS service to start from scratch, as if there were not serious pending financial irregularities that have yet to be resolved. I make this recommendation without hesitation or reservation, given the facts known, above, at this time,” the opinion states.
Facts leading to the conclusion in Kelly’s opinion include:
Both EMS paid employees handing in their resignations July 28 without notice, “effective immediately.”
The mayor had, this year, worked to cut back EMS spending, including on volunteer meals, snacks and drinks, mileage reimbursements, as well as snacks and meals during “Fairfield Bay EMS Council” meetings. (The council was the same group which announced service would end July 27, by way of a Facebook post. As reported earlier, the mayor’s office was never contacted.)
“The current proposal for the creating of some new entity, as I understand, is intended to benefit a single, identified individual, as have all other proposals made since June 11. In addition, the proposal is intended to avoid the cost containment provisions you implemented, out of necessity, on the expenditures for volunteer snacks, meals, soda pops and mileage reimbursements,” per the opinion. (The document does not identify the individual.)
An indication of the scope of the current investigation: “… Legislative Audit is in the City conducting its annual audit. [Cities are routinely audited by Legislative Audit.] As required by law, the City has kept Legislative Audit apprised of the fiscal responsibility issues under review at EMS, including non-public facts that the City is currently prohibited from disclosing. [Emphasis added.] On information and belief, Legislative Audit has started looking into some of those fiscal responsibility issues at EMS, as it is required to do.”
The Legislative Audit role is discussed at length in Kelly’s opinion, as are “… open issues concerning certain billing matters at EMS ….”
From the opinion: “A rush to create some new entity, for an improper purposes of evading cost containment and benefiting a single individual, will ill serve the City and its citizens.”
Finally, Kelly cites the city’s “good faith” negotiation with Medic One, including Ambulance Committee membership.
Duncan’s office confirmed that, at the request of the state ambulance authority, the “stickers” for the Fairfield Bay ambulances have been returned to the state. The office had earlier confirmed that the ambulances and EMS equipment remain in the Fairfield Bay emergency services building.
