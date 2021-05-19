FAIRFIELD BAY-Fairfield Bay began the process of bringing its ambulance service back into operation after a City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan called a special meeting of its city council Friday afternoon.

The service is expected to resume May 17.

At the meeting, Duncan outlined the forthcoming process for reopening the service. After which the council approved a resolution “… to life the temporary suspension of Fairfield Bay emergency medical services.”

The service had been suspended last May 5 due to what Duncan continues to refer to as a “personnel issue.”

In her statement, Duncan read that the “Human resource inquiry is still ongoing but is at the point we can open EMS back up.” A meeting was planned for 1 p.m. May 17 for the opening. Duncan had tried to open the service up that Friday, the day of the special meeting, but principles with the EMS service were not able to meet with her that day. The time delay meant the service could not be opened before Monday since Friday evening would be too late for state notification.

EMS Co-Captain Tim Hallett, who was one of the principles Duncan called, said during the public comment of the special meeting that he did not agree to the Friday meeting because he did not want to make Duncan “look good,” by her being able to announce the service reopening Friday.

Duncan said the city had to first put a new EMS captain, a temporary head per the resolution, in place before it could reopen, confirming that previous Co-Captain Andrea Notz had been suspended.

Once a Captain is in place the city will need a five-step process in order to resume operations. These steps are:

Notify the State who the City has hired and get State Approval to reopen Meet the requirements by law regarding the DPS building regards to access by the Police Chief. Notify the police department to reactive entry cards provided to EMS for building access Notify and Thank Medic One for providing coverage Make the needed administrative changes so we are compliant with future legislative audits.

On the final point, Duncan said she and City Recorder Treasurer Rose Owens would meet with “the enter EMS team to go over the needed changes in policy to meet future legislative audit requirements.”

Approval by the state is also required prior to Fairfield Bay EMS service resuming, which is expected to be a formality once notice is given to county ambulance service Medic One.