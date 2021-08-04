FAIRFIELD BAY — In a not-entirely-unexpected move, the volunteers for Fairfield Bay EMS voted to no longer serve after a Tuesday night, July 27 meeting. The action, termed a “walkout” by City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan, came after a determination that the service would not be able to become a private not-for-profit entity outside city control.
Ambulance service in Fairfield Bay is now being provided by Medic One, which has the ambulance contract in Van Buren County.
The action marked a new phase in a series of events which came to a head with the mayor’s office suspending operations of Fairfield Bay EMS in mid-May under what was termed at the time “a human resource issue.” The decision led to protests at the mayor’s office, and several loud city government meetings where the mayor’s abilities were questioned.
The suspension was lifted late in May, followed shortly thereafter about the termination of the service’s then-Captain Andrea Notz. A special prosecutor has been assigned as an investigation related to the service continues.
As the service suspension was lifted, a group put forth a plan to take the service out of city control and making it a not-for-profit entity, which would be based at Indian Rock Village care center in Fairfield Bay. Indian Rock Village is, a spokesman for the business stated earlier, a user of Fairfield Bay EMS, with as many of five calls a day for ambulance assistance.
The plan for the service to become private was presented to the county’s ambulance committee at its specially-called July 22 meeting. There a representative for the group wishing to take the service private, former Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger, presented a plan for the group to begin service as “Fairfield Bay EMS, Inc.” the following Tuesday. In the course of the meeting it was determined that prior to any change of service a contract legal review would have to take place, putting a delay in the private service’s plans.
At that meeting, Wellenberger told the committee that the EMS volunteers would resign if a private-operation contract could not be established and approved.
In a July 27 statement undersigned by “Fairfield Bay Emergency Medical Services Council” and posted to social media, notably Facebook, it was announced the contract review showed a new private service was not an option and that “7:00 a.m. July 28th, 2021, will mark the end of a 48 year tradition of a volunteer Emergency Medical Service in the Fairfield Bay community.”
This was followed by an extended statement, stating Duncan, city Secretary/Treasurer Rose Owen, and Fairfield Bay City Council members Don Bailey and Robert Otis, along with city attorney A.J. Kelly conspired since February 2021 to end the EMS service.
The members of the Fairfield Bay Emergency Medical Services Council were not named. Monthly reports to the Fairfield Bay City Council had been made by the EMS service Captain or designate.
Mayor Duncan made a public statement characterizing the group’s action as a “walkout,” and citing the EMS services going over budget every year since 2017. Her office had not been informed of the vote and only learned of it through a Facebook post, Duncan stated.
Duncan said in a later interview that her office has received very few calls regarding the matter since the May suspension event, none since the Ambulance Committee meeting and six since the May service suspension.
The city still has its ambulance and equipment, currently stored in the city’s emergency services building, where space is shard with Fairfield Bay fire and police, as well as county dispatch. Medic One is providing ambulance service, Duncan said.
County Judge Dale James said Fairfield Bay has had no service delays since the July 27 vote.
An ambulance committee meeting has been called for Aug. 3 (after this newspaper goes to press) to review the state of ambulance service in the county in light of this most recent event.
