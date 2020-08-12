FAIRFIELD BAY — Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce has re-scheduled its Cupcakes and Characters event, originally planned for September of this year, to May 2021.
The event is set as a fundraiser for the Chamber, as well as raising money for playground equipment and the Van Buren County Literacy Council
“These groups still need our help but we are putting the safety of our community first by moving the date back,” the Chamber stated in announcing the schedule change.
