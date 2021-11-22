The 2021 Tour of Lights: will begin on Dec. 3. Homes and Businesses that wish to participate must have their displays up no later than Dec. 3. Ballots for Peoples Choice will be available beginning Dec. 3 at the Light up the Bay event. Judging for the Tour of Lights will be completed by 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. All People’s Choice ballots must be turned in no later than the 10th as well. All winners will be announced the following day. Lights must stay on every night until 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners for private homes and for businesses. We also have a Street Category. If your street has three or more houses that want to participate just let us know. Again there is no charge to enter and the winners will receive a sign placed at the entrance to their street, bragging rights for the year, and a “special” award, TBA. Let’s make this the best year ever! Reminder, the deadline to sign up is Nov. 29.
Festival of Trees set up: Nov. 19 – 24. Participants need to contact the Chamber with a date and time that they will be at the Chamber/Visitor Center building to set up their trees. Email ffbdirector@gmail.com, call 501-884-3324, or text message Jackie, 501-253-4716. Please be sure to let us know if you will be donating your tree for auction or for display only.
Fairfield Bay Conference Center/Cobblestone Christmas Village Market: Nov. 26, and 27. Activities include regional artisans, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hayrides, food vendors, and much more!
Christmas Parade, 5:30 p.m. Friday, No. 26. Line up at the Baptist church parking lot. Call Syrena Price or Sally Sowell at 501-884-4202 for more information.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at City Hall.
Winter Concert Series, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Conference Center. Neil Diamond Tribute with Keith Allynn. Admission $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.