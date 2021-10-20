Veterans Day Potluck Event: Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Come one, come all! Bring a covered dish to share in a disposable container. We will provide beverages, paper products, and entertainment.
Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Tour of Lights: will begin on Dec. 3. Homes and Businesses that wish to participate must have their displays up no later than Dec. 3. Ballots for Peoples Choice will be available beginning Dec. 3 at the Light up the Bay event. Judging for the Tour of Lights will be completed by 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. All People’s Choice ballots must be turned in no later than the 10th as well. All winners will be announced the following day. Lights must stay on every night until 9 p.m. please! Prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners for private homes and for businesses. We also have a Street Category. If your street has three or more houses that want to participate just let us know. Again there is no charge to enter and the winners will receive a sign placed at the entrance to their street, bragging rights for the year, and a “special” award, TBA. Let’s make this the best year ever! Reminder the deadline to sign up is November 29 – NO EXCEPTIONS!
Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees: will be held from Dec. 3 – 11 at the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Come see the beautiful display of Christmas trees, it’s a sure way to get in the holiday spirit. Trees will be set up from Nov. 19 – 24. They all must be up by the 24th! Trees of all sizes and themes are accepted. You can donate a tree for auction or put one up for display only. Businesses and individuals are allowed to enter a tree at no charge. Prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. You receive a ribbon and a prize and there is no cost to enter. We have hundreds of people who enjoy coming in and voting on the trees so this is a great marketing tool for your business. We will also accept wreaths for auction. Trees must remain up during the entire festival. If you won a tree or a wreath at the auction they can be picked up on the 11th of December after 2 p.m.
Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Light up the Bay: Dec. 3 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Launch the Holiday Season with “Light up the Bay” & “The Festival of Trees.” This winter spectacular transforms the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center into a wonderland of holiday magic! We will have music, tons of cookies (we are pushing for 2,000 this year), visits from Santa and the Grinch, Carriage rides with the Clydesdales from Cowboy CDJR in Clinton, and an abundance of holiday spirit. Boxes of cookies will be $5 a box for a baker’s dozen. Some of our trees will be for display only and others will be up for bid through a silent auction and boy do we plan on having some great trees for auction this year and did I mention we have wreaths for auction too?! Mark your calendars this is our Chamber’s biggest event – we hope to see you there!
