Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce 2020 Festival of Trees People’s Choice award goes to Debbie Bakk for her Gold and Gorgeous Tree.
Judges Choice winners are:
1st Place: Gone Fishing, tree by Jackie Sike
2nd Place: Poinsettia Tree by Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Gamma Kappa Chapter
3rd Place: H2O Sportz, tree by Haley Cash
And the winners of the 2020 Chamber of Commerce Tour of Lights are:
People’s Choice Award: Rose Owen, 873 Dave Creek Parkway
Judges Choice 1st Place: Susan Claire, 154 Cedar Valley Road
Judges Choice 2nd Place: Mike’s Nursery, 120 Lost Creek Parkway
Judges Choice 3rd Place: Kala Fultz, 184 Pine Know Road
People’s Choice Award for Street Category: Fair Oaks Drive, Candy Cane Lane
Thanks to sponsors for gift certificates and prizes: 501 Pressure Washing, Little Red Restaurant, Fairfield Bay Resort, Hickory Hill BBQ, and Jacks.
