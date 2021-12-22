The Fairfield Bay Library wins the Peoples Choice award for their tree at our Festival of Trees, and Indian Rock Village wins the Judges Choice award.
Our happy little baker elves donated 2064 cookies! We had 35 trees displayed. It was the best-attended event this year! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and who supported our event. Merry Christmas and a very Happy and Blessed New Year!
The Chamber will be closed for the holidays Dec. 18 and will reopen on Jan. 4.
