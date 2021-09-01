Fairfield Bay EMS and its former Captain Andrea Notz have been named First Responder Service and First Responder of the Year by The Arkansas EMT Association.

These two awards were of several made by the association for 2021:

Paramedic of the Year- Mitchell Weaver, Paramedic, MEMS

EMT of the Year- Jennifer Wisinger, EMT, NorthStar EMS

EMT/FF of the Year- Rick Powell, Conway Fire Dept

David Taylor Sr. Excellence in EMS – Tonia Hale, Director, NorthStar EMS & President, AEMTA

Air Medical Award of Excellence – Francis Lewis, Senior Program Director, Air Evac Lifeteam

Medical Supervisor of the Year- Kenny Tosh, Director, Vital Link EMS

Medical Director of the Year – Dr. Matt Parker

Instructor of the Year- Justin Allen, Instructor, ASU

Industrial EMT of the Year- Penney Russell, EMT, Evergreen Packaging

EMS Hall of Fame – James (JJ) Johnson, Paramedic

Fire/EMS Service of the Year- Jacksonville Fire Department

According to its online listing, The Arkansas EMT Association is an advocacy and training organization for EMTs in the state. The award ceremony will be made at its virtual conference in August, awards being the result of nominations made to the association.

Previous award recipients are not listed on the association’s social media or website pages.

