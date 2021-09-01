Fairfield Bay EMS and its former Captain Andrea Notz have been named First Responder Service and First Responder of the Year by The Arkansas EMT Association.
These two awards were of several made by the association for 2021:
Paramedic of the Year- Mitchell Weaver, Paramedic, MEMS
EMT of the Year- Jennifer Wisinger, EMT, NorthStar EMS
EMT/FF of the Year- Rick Powell, Conway Fire Dept
David Taylor Sr. Excellence in EMS – Tonia Hale, Director, NorthStar EMS & President, AEMTA
Air Medical Award of Excellence – Francis Lewis, Senior Program Director, Air Evac Lifeteam
Medical Supervisor of the Year- Kenny Tosh, Director, Vital Link EMS
Medical Director of the Year – Dr. Matt Parker
Instructor of the Year- Justin Allen, Instructor, ASU
Industrial EMT of the Year- Penney Russell, EMT, Evergreen Packaging
EMS Hall of Fame – James (JJ) Johnson, Paramedic
Fire/EMS Service of the Year- Jacksonville Fire Department
According to its online listing, The Arkansas EMT Association is an advocacy and training organization for EMTs in the state. The award ceremony will be made at its virtual conference in August, awards being the result of nominations made to the association.
Previous award recipients are not listed on the association’s social media or website pages.
