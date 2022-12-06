After experiencing some technical difficulties during Fairfield Bay’s first attempt of the Light Up the Bay lighting ceremony during the Christmas Extravaganza the previous week, the city held a second lighting ceremony on Friday.
Once again, Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the switch to light up the Christmas tree, and to the delight of all, the tree lit up.
Following the lighting ceremony, the 2022 Fairfield Bay Christmas Parade was greeted by a light misty rain and fog; however, the show went on, and the parade was enjoyed by all attendees.
A big thank you to all participants to include the always faithful Fairfield Bay first responders, event organizers said.
