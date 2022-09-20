The Fairfield Bay Historic Preservation Commission has received a grant to celebrate and dedicate the new ADA-accessible path to the Edgemont Shelter, often called the Indian Rock Cave.
The public is invited Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. for a free concert at the Shelter in Fairfield Bay performed by the Cherokee National Youth Choir. In case of rain, the concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Edgemont Shelter is on the National Registry of Historic Places due to its significance in the lives of the first people. Petroglyphs and artifacts have been found there dating from Paleo times, 1300-8000 BC.
