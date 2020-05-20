FAIRFIELD BAY — Dignitaries were on hand as Fairfield Bay held its groundbreaking for a medical helicopter hangar Friday.
The hangar, to be used by Survival Flight, will house the helicopter and three-person crew.
The building, adjacent to the city’s Emergency Services building, will cost $312,000.
Delta Regional Authority co-chair Chris Caldwell said the grant-provided facility would make medical trips to Little Rock a 20 minute affair, and nearby Clinton a 3 minute flight, comparing this to the difficulty of curved roads during inclement weather, such as after an ice storm.
The helicopter base was an opportunity for more growth, jobs and resources, Caldwell said.
Arkansas Representative Stan Berry said the benefit of having the helicopter being based in Fairfield Bay was a benefit, not just to that city and county, but was “Going to mean so much to all those counties around us” with the increased access to care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.