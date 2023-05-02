On Saturday, April 29, the Fairfield Bay Marina was host to the 2023 Boati Gras.
The first Boati Gras by the Fairfield Bay Krewe of Jesters was in 2013; however, there was a break of one year for COVID.
Boati Gras was held in conjunction with the Fairfield Bay Yacht Club’s membership drive and the Blessing of the Fleet. There were several well-decorated boats vying for prizes in the Boat Parade.
The Crescent City Combo provided excellent Dixieland music for the enjoyment of all. Although the day started rather gloomily, the sun broke through and let the good times roll.
Penny Burris of Fairfield Bay was crowned Boati Gras Queen.
