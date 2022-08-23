The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce invites residents to participate in a Scarecrow competition with cash prizes. This event is free to participate in and is open to all individuals within the city limits of Fairfield Bay and to area businesses.
Anyone wanting to compete must sign up by emailing ffbdirector@gmail.com or calling 501-884-3324 no later than Sept. 14, with no exceptions.
“We have to have time to print the ballots for the judging to start on the 22nd,” Chamber officials said in a news release.
Email your name, the name of your business, the title you want on your scarecrow, your address and your contact phone number. Scarecrows must be set up beginning Sept. 19 and no later than Wednesday, Sept. 21.
There are two divisions – business and individuals.
“We will also be setting divisions based on age depending on how many individuals we get signed up,” Chamber officials said.
The winners will receive a $100 cash prize that will be awarded to the People’s Choice winner in the business and individual categories. Eagle Bank will once again be the sponsor for this event.
Scarecrows will be set up at the Towne Center and the spaces will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each scarecrow will have a sign with the name that coincides with the ballots.
All participants will be judged by category and will receive a certificate of recognition. Judging will begin on Sept. 22 and run until Oct. 7.
“You must keep your scarecrow out for display during this time,” Chamber officials said.
Ballots and a list of all participants will be available at the Chamber office, 115 Village Place, Suite D, for people to pick up. Please only one vote per person. Visit each scarecrow during this time and turn in your ballot by 2 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Winners will be announced the following day and scarecrows need to be picked up over the weekend.
“The times posted here reflect the times that the Chamber office will be open for you to pick up ballots. You may walk around and enjoy looking at all the scarecrows anytime, vote and turn in your ballot during regular office hours,” officials said.
Participating businesses to date as of press time Monday:
The Yellow Door Salon.
The Journey Center.
The Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Fairfield Bay Parks and Recreation & Hospitality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.