The Thanksgiving holiday weekend kicked off with the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Fairfield Bay and the Fairfield Bay Community Club combining resources to bring a Christmas Extravaganza to Fairfield Bay.
The events started off with the Christmas Village Market opening on Friday featuring numerous vendors tasty treats. At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the switch to begin Light Up the Bay and the Festival of Trees at the Bay.
Many Fairfield Bay merchants are participating in the Festival of Trees at the Bay by displaying 41 decorated Christmas trees vying for the People’s Choice Award, with some of the trees being available for purchase through a silent auction between Nov. 26 through Dec. 3. All residents are encouraged to vote for their favorite trees between now and Dec. 3.
Friday evening was capped off by sales of boxes of a variety of cookies made by local bakers. Christmas wagon rides with the Cowboy Clydesdales were enjoyed by young and old alike. Santa and Mrs. Claus listened to the Christmas wishes of many children, and perhaps a few adults, at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.
Surprisingly, it appeared that it was snowing at the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, which kids young and old enjoyed. Unfortunately, the Christmas Through the Ages Parade scheduled for Saturday was cancelled due to weather, and has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. A big thank you to all the vendors, volunteers and merchants who made the event possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.